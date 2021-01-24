Now, SFJ Wants Farmers To Show Portraits Of Bhindranwale, Beant Singh During Tractor Rally

Pro-Khalistani secessionist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has now urged the farmers to display life-size portraits of secessionist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Beant Singh - Indira Gandhi's assassin - during the tractor rally scheduled to be taken out on January 26 in Delhi. The radical pro-Khalistan outfit has made multiple attempts to infiltrate the ongoing farmers' protests at the borders of the national capital and has made shocking offers in the name of rewards to propagate their Khalistani agenda. In the latest attempt to do so, SFJ urged farmers to display portraits of Bhindarwale and Beant Singh while taking out the 'Kesari tractor rally'.

Appealing to the farmers via a video, SFJ asked the farmers to not carry the Tricolour Indian flag which they claimed represented the genocide of Sikhs but instead carry the Kesari Khanda - considered the symbol of freedom and justice for all. The pro-Khalistan terror outfit further claimed that the Kesari tractor rally was taken out to protest against India's colonialism. It also reiterated that the 'permanent and sustainable' solution for the various issues of farmers was the complete liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation'.

Earlier, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had urged the people of Delhi to not participate in the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on 26 January while also threatening to cut off electricity supply to the national capital on Republic Day. The radical outfit appealed to the farmers to target electricity companies allegedly owned by 'Ambanis' in order to 'plunge Delhi into darkness'. SFJ issued a 'stay home-stay safe' advisory while appealing to the people of the national capital to boycott the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. SFJ had also announced a cash reward of USD 2,50,000 for hoisting the Khalistan flag on January 26 at the India Gate on Republic Day. Meanwhile, the Government of India has blocked the website shared by Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice in a letter to farmers protesting against Centre's agriculture laws.

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has been actively involved in hijacking the ongoing farmers' protests and recently protested outside Indian Missions in US, Canada, UK and Europe to 'stand in solidarity' with the protesting farmers of Punjab, as stated by the Centre in the Supreme Court. The radical outfit wrote to EAM S Jaishankar and MoS Muraleedharan declaring their support for the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 and alleged that the Indian government was 'unabashedly suppressing and gagging the protesting, criticizing and dissenting voices, with impunity'. Earlier, the SFJ also offered $1 million to farmers who were injured or whose tractors were damaged in the farmers' protests.

What is SFJ?

As per reports, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which was formed in 2007, seeks a separate homeland for Sikhs — a “Khalistan” in Punjab. Its legal adviser - Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had launched ‘Referendum 2020’, which seeks to “liberate Punjab from Indian occupation”. SFJ has announced to hold polling for the referendum in November 2020 which it has planned to hold in Punjab along with major cities of North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Kenya and the Middle Eastern Countries.” India has banned SFJ in 2019 in India, as it continues to operate from the US since 2007.

