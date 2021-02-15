Parineeti Chopra Croons Emotional Song 'Matlabi Yariyan' For 'The Girl On The Train'

Parineeti Chopra, who charmed everyone with her singing skills in films like Meri Pyaari Bindu and Kesari, is back with her third song. The official video of the song titled Matlabi Yariyan from her upcoming flick The Girl on the Train released today. On February 11, Parineeti had taken to her Twitter space to announce the news of her lending her voice to the song Matlabi Yariyan.

Parineeti Chopra's new song out

Parineeti's latest song Matlabi Yariyan from The Girl on the Train released its official video today on Zee 's official Youtube channel. The song has been composed by Vipin Patwa and Kumaar has written the lyrics. The song is sung by Parineeti Chopra and Neha Kakkar.

'Matlabi Yariyan' is an emotional track with the lyrics denoting Parineeti's emotions and state of mind. The video starts with an injured and troubled Parineeti Chopra walking through the streets of the city. She is wearing an all-black outfit with a dark green covering her nick. Her makeup is all smudged and she is teary-eyed.

The video later shows Parineeti crying in the shower, layin on the bed with a blank face and again walking on the streets in different outfits portraying that she is going through an emotional crisis and is often just walking on the streets trying to figure out her life and troubles.

Parineeti Chopra's songs like Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from Meri Pyaari Bindu and 'Teri Mitti' from Kesari has received a lot of love from the audience and Parineeti hopes that her third track also receives the same kind of love from her fans. Watch the video of Matlabi Yariyan right here:

Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on the Train

Parineeti's upcoming movie The Girl on the Train is the Hindi adaptation of the thriller themed international bestseller book under the same name. The book was made into a film starring Emily Blunt in the lead in 2016. In the Bollywood version directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous girl taking the train, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets. The Girl on the Train's release date is February 26 and will have a direct-to-digital premiere on OTT platform, Netflix.

