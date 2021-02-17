Sandeep Nahar's Death: 'MS Dhoni' Co-star Jitin Expresses Grief While Sharing BTS Pic

Actor Jitin Gulati, on February 16, took to his social media handle and shared a picture post to express his grief over the death of Sandeep Nahar, who worked with him in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The monochrome photo presumably clicked on the sets of the film, featured Jitin Gulati, Sandeep Nahar and Sushant Singh Rajput along with Alok Pandey and Kranti Prakash. Writing a short caption for it, Gulati asserted, "Rest well brother. This is not okay.. but let us leave that for another time, another place. / My prayers and love to you and your family". Many of Jitin's followers and fans took to the comments section and extended support to the actor and paid condolences for Sandeep.

Jitin extends prayers for Sandeep

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story details

The Neeraj Pandey directorial was released in 2016. Sandeep played the character of Param Singh, a Sikh friend of the protagonist. Meanwhile, Jitin Gulati essayed the character of Gautam Gupta. The film narrated the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni from a young age through a series of life events.

Sandeep Nahar's death

Sandeep Nahar, who was in his 30s', was found unconscious in his flat in suburban Goregaon in the evening by his wife Kanchan and friends. They took him to SVR Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, a police official said. The actor wrote a "suicide note" on Facebook, along with a nine-minute video. In the now-deleted video in Hindi, the actor has said that he was "frustrated" with constant fights with his wife while stating that he was being harassed and blackmailed by her and also by his mother-in-law. The police official said the Kesari actor probably made the video three hours before his death. In the suicide note, written by Nahar, he also mentioned "politics" he faced in Bollywood, unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry.

(With Inputs From PTI)

(Image Courtesy: Jitin Gulati & Sandeep Nahar's IG)

