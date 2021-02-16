What Was Sandeep Nahar's Role In M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story? Check Details

Film actor Sandeep Nahar was found dead at his Mumbai home on February 15. Nahar has a handful of hit Bollywood films in his repertoire, including the M.S. Dhoni biopic, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While the police officials had said that the investigation is still underway, a handful of netizens and moviegoers are searching about his work and role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Here's a detailed answer to this query.

What was Sandeep Nahar's role in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story?

In M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sandeep Nahar played the character of Param Singh, one of the friends of Dhoni. In the film, he essayed the character of a Sikh man, who owned a sports shop. As per the biopic, Param Singh went beyond the limits to help Dhoni to become a successful professional cricketer.

M.S. Dhoni biopic

The Sushant Singh Rajput starrer was released in 2016. The Neeraj Pandey directorial also featured Kiara Advani and Disha Patani in pivotal characters. The film chronicled the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni from a young age through a series of life events.

Sandeep Nahar's death

Sandeep Nahar, who was in his 30s', was found unconscious in his flat in suburban Goregaon in the evening by his wife Kanchan and friends who took him to SVR Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, a police official said. The actor wrote a "suicide note" on Facebook, along with a nine-minute video, hours before he was declared dead. In the now-deleted video in Hindi, the actor was heard saying that he was "frustrated" with constant fights with his wife and was being harassed and blackmailed by her and also by his mother-in-law.

The police official said Sandeep probably made the video three hours before his death. The official said they are awaiting the postmortem report to understand the cause of his death. In the suicide note, written by Nahar, he mentioned about "politics" he faced in Bollywood, unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry.

