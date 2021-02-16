What Was Sandeep Nahar's Role In Kesari? Read The Significance Of His Character

Soon after the news of actor Sandeep Nahar's death broke on the internet, a handful of netizens and moviegoers started searching more about him as his repertoire included a couple of hit Bollywood films. One of them is Akshay Kumar's Kesari, which released in 2019. If you, too, want to know - What was Sandeep Nahar's role in Kesari? - here's a detailed answer to your query.

What was Sandeep Nahar's role in Kesari?

Sandeep Nahar played the character of Sep. Buta Singh, one of the 21 fearless Sardars, who fought in the Battle of Saragarhi. In an interview with TellyChakkar, before the release of the film, Sandeep said that he gained 17kgs to look like a mighty Sardar on-screen. While sharing his experience of working with Akshay Kumar, he asserted that it was a dream come true for him.

READ | Gulshan Devaiah Feels 'threatened' By Fan; Shares Guidelines Of 'how To Not Scare' Celebs

Sandeep Nahar's suicide

Actor Sandeep Nahar, who was in his 30s, died on Monday evening in Mumbai after posting a video and a suicide note on Facebook. In the now-deleted nine-minute-long video, he purportedly blamed his wife and also mentioned "politics" he faced in Bollywood, police said. In the nine-minute-long video in Hindi, the actor can be heard saying that he was "frustrated" with constant fights with his wife and was being harassed and blackmailed by her and also by his mother-in-law.

READ | Rajiv Kapoor Dies At 58; Maheep Kapoor Shares Rare Pics To Express Grief Over His Death

"I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life", he was heard saying in the now-deleted video. He further added, "I have only one request, after I am gone, please don't say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get her treated".

As per the police official, Nahar probably made this video around three hours before his death. The official said they are awaiting postmortem report to understand the cause of Nahar's death and how he died. In the "suicide note", purportedly written by Nahar, he also mentioned about "unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry". The official also informed that further investigation is underway.

READ | Bunty Walia's Father Passes Away; Abhishek Bachchan Attends Funeral In Santacruz

READ | Somadas Chathannoor Passes Away At 42; Fellow 'Bigg Boss' Participants Express Grief

(With Inputs from PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.