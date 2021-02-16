Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka reacts after HC verdict on FIR leaves mixed feeling

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family received a mixed verdict as the Bombay High Court heard the late actor’s sister's plea on quashing of a First Information Report against them. While Meetu Singh got relief, the court ordered that the probe against Priyanka be continued. The latter termed it as ‘unbearable & relentlessly trying time’ and conveyed her gratitude to fans.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka’s post after court verdict

Priyanka Singh posted an unseen candid snap with Sushant Singh Rajput as they enjoyed an outing, with the sea and mountains in the background. She thanked the ’SSRians’ for their ‘unconditional Love & support’.

Calling the Chhichhore star as ‘ma brother’, she expressed her gratitude.

As per PTI, the division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik on Monday refused to dismiss the FIR against Priyanka for allegedly forging and fabricating a medical prescription for Sushant’s anxiety issues, while quashing the FIR against Meetu Singh. The judges observed that there was prima facie evidence against Priyanka Singh, but there was no case against Meetu Singh.

"We are of the considered opinion that the FIR against petitioner Meetu Singh does not survive," the bench was quoted as saying by the agency.

"However, the FIR against petitioner Priyanka Singh is not quashed as we prima facie find that a case is made out," the court said.

Doctor Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital was also named in the FIR filed by Bandra Police on September 7 on a complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty, prime accused of the case being probed by the CBI. They were accused of forging a prescription for anti- depressants for the actor a few days before his death.

Senior counsel Vikas Singh, appearing for the sisters, claimed Rajput could not visit the doctor for physical consultation due to COVID-19 restrictions. He argued that telemedicine practice guidelines permitted a doctor to prescribe medicines after online consultation.

He stated that there was no evidence to show Rajput had consumed any of those medicines, even if assuming that such a prescription was arranged.

Appearing for the Mumbai police, senior counsel Devdutt Kamat, opposed the plea and asserted that no online consultation was done.

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had also opposed the plea and alleged that one of the factors that may have played a part in Rajput’s death was the ‘dangerous cocktail of drugs, narcotic substances and medicines.’

(With PTI inputs)

