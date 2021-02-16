Sandeep Nahar's Suicide: Know Late Actor's Onscreen Work In TV Shows & Bollywood Movies

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar committed suicide on Monday that is February 15 at his Mumbai residence. Prior to this, he shared a video on Facebook, which is now deleted, revealing the problems he was facing in his married life. In his brief suicide note, Nahar blamed his wife for causing him mental distress and also mentioned the 'politics' he faced in Bollywood.

Sandeep Nahar's Death

According to PTI reports, Sandeep Nahar was found unconscious by his wife Kanchan and friends, who took him to the SVR Hospital. Doctors announced him dead on arrival. The police said they were waiting for the post-mortem report and investigation was still underway. Prior to this, he uploaded a video on Facebook in which he said he was frustrated with constant fights with his wife. In a suicide note, purportedly written by Nahar, he mentioned the politics he faced in Bollywood and the “unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry”. According to police, Nahar committed suicide after three hours of uploading the video on Facebook.

Sandeep Nahar's Movies

Before getting into the film industry, Sandeep Nahar did small roles in more than 15 TV serials including famous shows like C.I.D, Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and many more. In 2014 he got a chance to work in the Punjabi comedy film movie Happy Go Lucky for a negative role. In 2016 he signed his biggest project for the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in which portrayed the character of Dhoni’s friend 'Chhotu Bhaiya'. He then worked in the action war film Kesari for the supporting role of 'Buta Singh' with Akshay Kumar in lead in 2019. He also appeared in Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandani Shafakhana and ALT Balaji’s web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai. He last appeared in Zee5’s film Shukarnu in 2020 that starred Divyendu and Shweta Basu Prasad in the lead.

Sandeep Nahar's Suicide

Sandeep Nahar shared a video on Facebook hours before he was found dead at his residence in Goregaon. In the video, he revealed the ordeal he had been facing in his marital life. He mentioned that he was under extreme pressure from his wife as they got married during the lockdown. The actor said he would have died a long time ago but he chose to give himself some time hoping things would get better but it didn’t. He was also being harassed and blackmailed by his mother-in-law. He claimed his wife has some mental issues and she must get treatment for it. While alleging his wife for his mental distress, he urged people to not blame his wife and family if something were to happen to him.

Image Source: Sandeep Nahar's Instagram

