Somadas Chathannoor Passes Away At 42; Fellow 'Bigg Boss' Participants Express Grief

Renowned singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Somadas Chathannoor passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday morning at Parippally Medical College Hospital in Kollam. He was 42. He was receiving treatment following complications arising out of COVID-19.

As per Asianet News, on Sunday morning around 3 am, he suffered a cardiac arrest after he was shifted to a general ward from ICU after testing COVID-19 negative. Though the late singer had recovered and tested negative for the novel coronavirus, it affected his kidneys and other body parts, as mentioned in the report. Former Bigg Boss contestant Arya took to Instagram to share the news of Somdas' sudden demise.

In a brief post, Arya wrote, "Can’t believe we just had so much fun together shooting for the last episode of Start Music just few days back . It’s gonna be so painful to watch that episode the ponnu Somu..", along with a broken heart emoticon. She further added, "thank you for all those innocent smile you threw which we couldn’t resist. may you be at peace wherever you are my dear.... kannaana kanneeee... kannaaana kannneeee... won’t be able to listen to this song without an ache in the heart".

In her heartfelt caption, Arya also recalled their last encounter and shared that he had told her that because of Corona all their plans got cancelled. He also promised Arya to celebrate when the pandemic is over. As she concluded her caption, she wrote, "I guess our plans will have to wait Somu... until I join you up there someday.... Rest In Peace you beautiful soul", along with a black-heart emoji.

Actors such as Sujo Mathew, Jewel Mary and Aswathi Menon were quick to respond to Arya's Instagram post. While Sujo wrote, "RIP", Jewel extended her grief and wrote, "May his soul rest in peace". Sujo also shared a story dedicated to Somadas. Meanwhile, Aswathi Menon dropped a broken-heart emoji. A section of fans poured in condolences for Somdas in the comments box.

The singer shot to fame after he contested in the popular reality show Idea Star Singer Season 3 in 2008 and Bigg Boss season - 2, which telecasted in 2019-20.

