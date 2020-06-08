'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' Season 3 Cast: Actors And Characters That They Play On Show

ALT Balaji and Zee 5 recently released the episodes of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3. It is a love story of a married couple. The show garnered immense popularity with its first two seasons and left the audience on a cliffhanger ending of season 2. The show is now back with its third season. A lot of fans of the show are wondering about Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 cast. Here are the details about Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 cast.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 cast

Ronit Roy as Rohit Mehra

Popular actor Ronit Roy is playing one of the pivotal roles in the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3. Ronit Roy is known for his performances in gritty roles. The character of Rohit Mehra is a chartered accountant in the show. He is also Poonam's ex-husband and Ananya's lover turned husband.

Mona Singh as Ananya Sharma

Mona Singh plays the role of Ananya Sharma. Ananya is the love interest and wife of Rohit Mehra in the show.

Gurdeep Kohli as Poonam Kapoor Mehra

The role of Poonam Kapoor Mehra is played by Gurdeep Kohli in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3. She is ex wife of Rohit and is now married to Abhimanyu.

Pooja Banerjee as Bani Mehra

The character of Bani Mehra is played by Pooja Banerjee in the show. She is the elder daughter of Rohit and Poonam.

Palak Jain as Nikki Mehra

Palak Jain has portrayed the role of Nikki Mehra in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. She is the younger daughter of Rohit and Poonam.

Apurva Agnihotri as Harry Somani

Harry Somani is Ananya’s boss in the show. The talented actor Apurva Agnihotri has played the role to perfection in the show.

Aditi Vasudev as Amaira

Aditi Vasudev has played the role of Amaira in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3. Aditi Vasudev is known for her films like Do Dooni Chaar and Sulemani Keeda.

Other members of the cast

Suchitra Pillai as Sheena

Neena Cheema as Dadi

Sandeep Nahar as Guri

Ritu Vashisht as Jassi

Rani Jha as Vandy

Dimple Chawla as Xherry

Maru Sheikh as Harry's mom

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 release date

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 all episodes were released on the streaming platform ALT Balaji and Zee 5 on June 6, 2020.

Review

The third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is being received well by the audience and critics alike. The second season of the show left the audience wondering whether Ananya will forgive Rohit or not. The third season picks up from there and gives an exciting ride of strong emotions.

