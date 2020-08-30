Sandip Ssingh-Bollywood Drugs-BJP Link Complaints Sent To To CBI: Maha HM Acts Quick Now

In the latest development in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that he forwarded all complaints received against film producer Sandip Ssingh to the CBI for further investigation. The Home Minister revealed that he received many complaints to inquire about Sandip Ssingh who had produced the Vivek Oberoi starrer- 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic; specifically his connections with BJP, Bollywood industry and drug mafia angle that recently surfaced in the Sushant's death case.

Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate are probing into the 34-year-old actor's death case. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14. Meanwhile, accused Rhea Chakraborty is to be questioned by the CBI at the DRDO guesthouse. This will be her third day of interrogation with the central probe agency.

'I have forwarded this request to CBI..'

Taking to Twitter the home minister wrote "Many people have requested me to enquire about the link of Sushant Singh's case with BJP & Sandip Ssingh's connection with the Bollywood industry & drugs. I have forwarded this request to #CBI for further investigation".

READ | Rhea continues denial spree on Sushant's expenses for her; CBI grills her on June 8 exit

READ | Sushant death probe LIVE Updates: Republic accesses details of Rhea's questioning by CBI

BJP slams Maha Govt's Attempt To Link Ssingh to PM Biopic

On Saturday when Deshmukh said he will be forwarding the probe request of Ssingh's alleged links with BJP, Bollywood industry and the drug angle he was slammed by BJP leader Ram Kadam. Kadam said that linking PM Modi's biopic and Sandip Ssingh is just an attempt to misguide the public. He hit out at the MVA government and asked why they did not question Sandip Ssingh when they had the case with them. The BJP leader asserted that the Maharashtra government can investigate Ssingh and his entire family, if needed, the party has nothing to hide.

Speaking to Republic TV, Kadam said, "In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, statements made by the Congress leaders is completely baseless and is just an attempt to misguide public. In reality, the Maharashtra government had this case for 65 days, were they sleeping then? Why didn't they investigate Sandip Ssingh then? "

READ | Sushant death probe LIVE Updates: Republic accesses details of Rhea's questioning by CBI

Congress points BJP link to Sandip Ssingh

The controversy started when Congress leader Sachin Sawant asked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to look into BJP's links to Ssingh. Sawant tweeted a photo of Fadnavis with Sushant's self-proclaimed friend Sandip SSingh at the poster launch event of the movie. Ssingh was allegedly a friend of Rajput, but has not been in touch with the actor for a year and a half, as per some of Sushant's friends.

In response, former CM Fadnavis said that the Congress leader is 'not doing his homework'." He stated that Fadnavis may have shared the dias with Ssingh at an event, but the case is not about the photo. Fadnavis also noted that the same Sandip Ssingh had been roped into producing a biopic based on Balasaheb Thackeray. Ssingh, whose actions in the case are highly questionable.

READ | 'Trying to misguide public': BJP on Maha govt's attempt to link Sandip Ssingh-PM biopic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.