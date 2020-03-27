Sania Mirza Wants Any One Of These Four Actors To Play The Leading Role In Her Biopic

Popular Tennis player Sania Mirza informed that she has sold the rights of her biopic to producer Ronnie Screwvala and has also listed the actors she would like to play her role in the film. Time and again, the tennis player stated that she would like it if Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor Parineeti Chopra played her role. However, considering Chopra is doing Saina Nehwal's biopic, Mirza informed that she is probably out of the picture now. Parineeti has been prepping to play badminton player Saina Nehwal in a biopic. Sania continued, “There are so many amazing actors and I’m sure they could do justice to my role.”

Suggesting replacements for her role, Mirza informed that she would like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan - any one of them to be the main lead.

Talking about the particular narrative of her life that she’d want to see portrayed on screen, Sania said she would be involved creatively in the film, and that she’d definitely want to tap into the journey of being the first person to do what she did in India. “I would like to inspire other girls to pick up tennis racquets or follow their dreams.”

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza recently shared a powerful photograph, taken with her son, on social media right before the match against Indonesia in the Fed Cup. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, Mirza said that her son Izhaan inspires her the most to do what she does and to give the best she can. In the inspiring picture, Sania can be seen holding a racket in one hand and her son on the other side on a tennis court.

My life in a picture ❤️I wouldn’t hav it any other way 🙌🏽 Allhamdulillah

This is right before we played the tie against Indonesia to make the world group play offs for the first time @fedcuptennis .. he inspires me the most to do what I do and be the best I can be 🤗 🎾 👶🏽#izzy pic.twitter.com/UMIpkPgIn8 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 11, 2020

