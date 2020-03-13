Sania Mirza’s Picture With Son Izhaan Just Before Historic Win Breaks The Internet

India’s Tennis star Sania Mirza shared a powerful photograph, taken with her son, on social media right before the match against Indonesia in the Fed Cup. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, Mirza said that her son Izhaan inspires her the most to do what she does and to give the best she can. In the inspiring picture, Sania can be seen holding a racket in one hand and her son on the other side on a tennis court.

My life in a picture ❤️I wouldn’t hav it any other way 🙌🏽 Allhamdulillah

This is right before we played the tie against Indonesia to make the world group play offs for the first time @fedcuptennis .. he inspires me the most to do what I do and be the best I can be 🤗 🎾 👶🏽#izzy pic.twitter.com/UMIpkPgIn8 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 11, 2020

Read: Anushka Sharma Reacts To Sania Mirza's Post About Mitchell Starc-Alyssa Healy At WC Final

The social media post has been doing rounds on the internet and netizens applauded the seasoned tennis player for her grit and passion for the game. Several celebrities including Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza showered love on the mother-son duo on Sania's Instagram post.

More power to you ma'am, You make India proud ❤ — Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) March 12, 2020

Gorgeous you two! He is tooooooo cuuute! 💓🙌🏼😍💕🤗 what a toughie and softie you’re look in this 🌟 — Archana Pania (@Archanaapania) March 12, 2020

Read: Sania Mirza Feels Mitchell Starc Would Have Been 'Joru Ka Ghulaam' If He Was Indian

Creates history

On March 8, the Indian Fed Cup team created history by qualifying for the playoffs first time ever. Ankita Rania led the side by pulling off a crucial singles win and then teaming up with Sania Mirza to beat Sutziyadi and Nugroho 7-6(4), 6-0 to ensure a place in play-offs.

These are the moments we work all our lives for 🇮🇳 what an incredible team effort ... world group play offs here we come for the first time ever .. @FedCup pic.twitter.com/RXaNJKLecS — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 8, 2020

Read: Sania Mirza Says Stubborn, Disciplined Approach Helped Her Curb Temptation To Cheat Diet

Read: Sania Mirza Excited For Biopic, Says 'making Of An Athlete' Is Always Relatable Content