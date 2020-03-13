The Debate
Sania Mirza’s Picture With Son Izhaan Just Before Historic Win Breaks The Internet

Tennis News

India’s Tennis star Sania Mirza shared a powerful photograph, taken with her son, on social media right before the match against Indonesia in the Fed Cup.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sania Mirza

India’s Tennis star Sania Mirza shared a powerful photograph, taken with her son, on social media right before the match against Indonesia in the Fed Cup. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, Mirza said that her son Izhaan inspires her the most to do what she does and to give the best she can. In the inspiring picture, Sania can be seen holding a racket in one hand and her son on the other side on a tennis court.

Read: Anushka Sharma Reacts To Sania Mirza's Post About Mitchell Starc-Alyssa Healy At WC Final

The social media post has been doing rounds on the internet and netizens applauded the seasoned tennis player for her grit and passion for the game. Several celebrities including Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza showered love on the mother-son duo on Sania's Instagram post.

Read: Sania Mirza Feels Mitchell Starc Would Have Been 'Joru Ka Ghulaam' If He Was Indian

Creates history

On March 8, the Indian Fed Cup team created history by qualifying for the playoffs first time ever. Ankita Rania led the side by pulling off a crucial singles win and then teaming up with Sania Mirza to beat Sutziyadi and Nugroho 7-6(4), 6-0 to ensure a place in play-offs.

Read: Sania Mirza Says Stubborn, Disciplined Approach Helped Her Curb Temptation To Cheat Diet

Read: Sania Mirza Excited For Biopic, Says 'making Of An Athlete' Is Always Relatable Content

First Published:
COMMENT
