Dil Bechara’s Sanjana Sanghi Recalls Sushant’s Last Message, Says ‘he Called Me Rockstar’

The late Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi recently revealed the last message that she had got from the Chhichhore actor in an interaction with a daily. Ever since Sushant's tragic demise, Sanjana has been sharing some fond memories of herself with the late actor. The film Dil Bechara will also mark the debut of the actor in the film industry.

Also Read: A.R Rahman Shares Glimpse Of 'Dil Bechara' Musical Tribute To Sushant; Calls It 'special'

Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant's last message

Talking about Sushant's last message for her, Sanjana had said that the late actor had written to her that there is no substitute for hard work and honesty. Sanjana further added that Sushant had stated that she had worked and now she is going to shine. Sanjana also went on to say how Sushant also wrote an endearing, 'Shine On Rockstar' message for her as a part of the text as the late actor used to always call her a rockstar. The actor revealed how she keeps on reading and re-reading Sushant's message now.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Aware Of 'Dil Bechara' Online Premiere, Says Mukesh Chhabra

Sanjana was also quipped on any last message from the Kedarnath actor that will cherish for her entire lifetime. To this, she revealed that there are many such messages from Sushant as she used to have such similar conversations with the late actor. She added that she was extremely studious just like Sushant and they used to have several deep and philosophical conversations.

Reportedly, Sanjana also stressed on the fact that the film, Dil Bechara is her debut film in the industry even though she had also made a cameo appearance in the Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri movie, Rockstar. She added that she was just a child artiste when she was seen in the movie.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana's BTS Video Showcases Their Chemistry In 'Dil Bechara'

Sanjana Sanghi remembers Sushant

The actor was also asked during the interaction whether she sensed something was amiss about the actor, on the sets of Dil Bechara. To this, she said that she did not know him in 2016 or before the film Dil Bechara and hence, for her, the only version of Sushant that she knew was the one that she met. Sanjana added that when they were working together, she felt the MS Dhoni actor was always 'present and giving'. She further said that if people see the trailer, they can tell that he is not an actor 'whose mind is elsewhere'. Sanjana revealed that she saw an artist in Sushant who was as passionate and committed to the job, as one can be. She also went on to mention that the actor was very supportive of many things and there was no scope for her to think otherwise.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.