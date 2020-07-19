Sushant Singh Rajput Was Aware Of 'Dil Bechara' Online Premiere, Says Mukesh Chhabra

The makers of Dil Bechara had already signed the deal for the film's online premiere much before the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Mukesh Chhabra confirmed that the film was already gearing up for release on a digital streaming platform as fans sought a big-screen release for the film. The well-known casting director, who is making his directorial debut with the love story, also revealed that his lead actor was also aware of it and was happy with the choice.

READ: Sushant’s Unfulfilled Dreams To His ‘khoobhiyan’; Mukesh Chhabra Remembers Late Actor

Mukesh made the statement in a recent interview with an entertainment portal. The debutant shared that Sushant had seen the film during dubbing and was ‘excited’ about it. Mukesh expressed his regret about the actor not being able to watch the final cut of the Dil Bechara. Sushant was happy about the film hitting an online platform and they had even held discussions about the marketing of the film, he added.

READ:Did Sushant Singh Rajput Watch 'Dil Bechara'? Mukesh Chhabra Gives An Emotional Answer

There had been outrage from fans after it was announced that the film will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar. When the news of Sushant’s death had come, they had trended various hashtags, demanding that the film only be released on the big screen, as a tribute to the late actor.

In the interview, Mukesh also recalled the last conversation with Sushant, revealing that the latter had called him on his birthday on May 27 and they had a lengthy conversation. He added that they regularly spoke, but the lockdown made it hard for them to meet up. The filmmaker, who had helped Sushant bag his first film Kai Po Che, that brought him overnight success, stated that he was clueless about Sushant being ‘in pain.’

He also shared that he had rushed to Sushant’s home after hearing the news, as he was on his way after picking up his mother from the airport. Mukesh said he was still in shock, just as he was on June 14.

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara marks the full-fledged debut for Sanjana Sanghi. The movie is the official adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars. The songs of the film, composed by AR Rahman, have been picking buzz from viewers.

Dil Bechara releases on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and will be available for free, even without subscription.

READ:Mukesh Chhabra Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Says Will Never Get Calls From Him Anymore

READ:Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra Shares Heart-warming Post Hugging Sushant Singh Rajput

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.