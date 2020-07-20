Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana's BTS Video Showcases Their Chemistry In 'Dil Bechara'

Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who is all set to make a debut in Bollywood with her film Dil Bechara, recently shared a BTS video from the sets of the film, which features Sushant Singh Rajput. As seen in the video shared, Sanjana Sanghi can be seen conversing with Sushant Singh Rajput, while a crew member films the two actors, who later wave towards the camera. Take a look:

Also Read | When Sushant Singh Rajput Opened Up About Kriti Getting Blamed For His Breakup With Ankita

With the video shared, Sanjana Sanghi revealed that the video was captured when the creator of her and Sushant’s characters, Kizzie and Manny, asked them to get ready for a scene shoot. Ever since Dil Bechara's trailer was released online, Sanjana Sanghi has been sharing several unseen BTS pictures from the sets of the film and has been entertaining fans. Recently, Sanjana shared a BTS picture from Dil Bechara sets, which features the actor seating in a car, dressed-up with warm clothes. As seen in the picture shared, Sanjana can be seen flashing a big smile with a cup of cappuccino, beating the Paris cold. The actor mentioned that she used to have nearly 50 cups a day to keep her going during long hours in the cold. Take a look:

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi Shares Melancholy BTS Video Dancing With Sushant Singh Rajput

All about Sushant Singh's last film Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they, both, are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name.

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi Crosses 900K Followers On Instagram; Shows 'gratitude' As Fans Celebrate

The lead actor of the film Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

(Image credits: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram)

Also Read | When Sushant Singh Rajput Opened Up About Kriti Getting Blamed For His Breakup With Ankita

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.