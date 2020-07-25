Saif Ali Khan Stands Out As Bitterly Honest Artist-in-recluse In Sushant's 'Dil Bechara'

Saif Ali Khan has a special appearance in Dil Bechara as an acclaimed musician Abhimanyu Veer whose art impresses Kizie Basu, the character played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi. For most of the film, Abhimanyu is revered by both Sanghi's Kizie and Sushant's Manny as the maker of their favourite song 'Main Tumhara' (I'm yours) which is believed to have a sense of incompleteness in its essence. The duo travels to Paris from their small town of Jamshedpur to pursue Abhimanyu and ask him the reason for the imperfection in their favourite song.

Abhimanyu, on the other hand, is portrayed as an artist in recluse who does not want to be recognised and is bitter in his conduct. As he mocks his guests, Kizie and Manny, he reveals how the death of the person one draws inspiration from, makes him lose the will to live or create anything. The entire film is a treasure for nuances of life and death which plucks at the audiences' heartstrings.

Dil Bechara premiered on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and became the top trend on social media across the country. Within minutes, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' had the IMDb rating of 10/10 with over 1,000 ratings. Fans couldn't stop their tears as they watched the actor for 'one last time'.

Sara Ali Khan on Friday took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post for Sushant Singh Rajput just minutes before its premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing pictures of her father Saif Ali Khan, along with the Sushant, Sanjana Sanghi, and director Mukesh Chhabra, Sara shared the common qualities between Saif and Sushant.

"The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara," 'Kedarnath' actor wrote.

About the film

Dil Bechara is available for both subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming platform. The film is based on John Green's famous young-adult romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was previously adapted in Hollywood by the same name featuring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in lead roles. Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, who is a known casting director in the industry whereas the music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

