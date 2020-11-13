Sanjana Sanghi supports fundraising campaign to provide financial help to LSR students

Actress Sanjana Sanghi recently came in support of the LSR students after one of the students Aishwarya Reddy died allegedly by suicide at her residence in Telangana's Shadnagar, owing to the family's poor financial condition. The LSR college graduate extended her support to the relief fund started to help students in need of financial assistance so that they can attend online classes.

Sanjana Sanghi supports LSR students

The actress shared a post on her Instagram story and wrote about the atrocities faced by the students who are not financially stable. The actress sought help from the people and asked them if they can lend support with a tiniest contribution towards the student. The Dil Bechara actress captioned the story and wrote, “We’d be forever grateful if you could help out by doing the most tin possible bit. Losing Aishwarya has been a very tough ordeal.”

Continuing, she wrote, “Spread the love: Relief fund for the students of Delhi’s LSR college. Even if this may not solve the problem, it will prevent the problem from proliferating.” The money collected from the fundraising campaign will be utilized in giving financial assistance to students so that they can buy data pack and uninterrupted Internet access to study during their online classes.

According to the news agency ANI, as per Aishwarya Reddy’s father, the deceased was studying at Delhi's prestigious Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College and was worried about her family not being able to support her education due to which she had taken the extreme step on November 2.

"I am blessed with two daughters, my elder daughter Aishwarya Reddy, aged 19 years, was an IAS aspirant and was taking IAS coaching in Delhi at LSR, due to poor financial conditions she was upset. She required a big amount to go to Delhi as I did not have that much amount I informed her that I will get the amount through a loan due to which she was distraught. On November 2 at around 8:30 pm she went to her room for reading and committed suicide by hanging herself with a saree," Srinivas Reddy, the father, told ANI.

