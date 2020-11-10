Sanjana Sanghi Shares Glimpses From Trip To Udaipur, Calls Herself A 'sunset Lover'

On Monday night, Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram and posted an array of pics from her trip to Udaipur. Sanjana could be seen having a gala time at the Taj Lake Palace. Sharing a post, she went on to call herself a 'sunset lover'. The actor sported a pretty yellow ethnic suit and glammed up her look with a pair of dainty earrings.

She carried a black sling-bag and teamed her attire with brownish flats. Sanjana wore very minimal makeup. As soon as Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Love you so much our Sanj". Another user penned, "Just like a painting". Many simply dropped several hearts and awestruck emoticons on Sanjana Sanghi's photos. However, the actor has now limited the comments section on Instagram.

Sanjana: 'Sunset lover'

On October 29, Sanjana was elated as she received a message from John Green, the author of the book, The Fault In Our Stars. Sharing the news, she wrote, "IT'S JOHN GREEN HIMSELF! Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with me for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. Thank you for these unfathomable words, John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain."

John Green praised Sanghi's work in her film, Dil Bechara. He wrote, "I saw the Dil Bechara film today and really enjoyed it. I thought your performance was magnificent--full of humour and heart and deep wells of emotion. Thank you for giving such a wonderful life to Kizie, and in doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster."

On the work front, Sanjana was last seen in Dil Bechara, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The movie released digitally and received rave reviews from the audience. More so, a recent Pinkvilla report mentioned that Sanjana is roped in for Ahmed Khan's upcoming outing, Om, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. A source close to the site stated that she will be playing the role of Aditya's love interest in the movie.

