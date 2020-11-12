Sanjana Sanghi Shares A Throwback Clip Of 'Rockstar', Guru Randhawa & Fans React

Sanjana Sanghi has gained popularity and success over the years. She reached the top-most point of success in her career till date with Dil Bechara opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. But few remember that she worked in Imtiyaz Ali’s Rockstar as well. The actress shared a major throwback video of the 2011 hit Rockstar in which she is seen delivering her dialogues. Have a glimpse at the clip.

Sanjana Sanghi shares a major throwback video from Rockstar

Sanjana Sanghi has taken to Instagram to share a short video clip of her role in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar in which she has played the role of Mandy. She shared this video on the occasion of the 9-year-anniversary since Rockstar’s release. Rockstar is one of the many Sanjana Sanghi’s movies in which she has played smaller but memorable roles.

The caption of Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram post read, “I can remember a tiny 13 year old me getting the surreal news that I was going to be “Mandy” in Rockstar right in middle of a school day like it was yesterday. I didn’t grow up ever imagining myself in the movies, and after experiencing pure cinematic magic on the sets of Rockstar as a child…”

She further went on to add, “Unending gratitude for each & everyone who has been a part Rockstar’s journey; to make it one that can never be forgotten and one that has shaped me in a countless number of ways.”

After the Sushant’s tragic demise, there was overwhelming love and support for Dil Bechara by not only Sushant’s fans, but from all kinds of audiences. However, the support received after his tragic passing did not overshadow the praise that Sanjana Sanghi got for her role.

Guru Randhawa & fans react on Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram comments

Images source: Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram comments

Singer Guru Randhawa wrote in the comments, “So cute”, while her fans reacted with more such words of appraisal. Fans seemed to be thrilled at looking at Sanjana Sanghi in Rockstar. They seemed to fondly remember the movie where the actress was just a young teenager. They also remembered the movie Rockstar with fondness and excitement. More of Sanjana Sanghi’s movies include her roles in Fukrey Returns and Hindi Medium as well.

