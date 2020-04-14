Why Is Netflix Free Trial Not Working? Has Netflix Stopped Free Trial In India?

Netflix has become an important mode of entertainment and people around the globe love using this medium. It has an extensive list of movies, shows, and more attractive content in several languages. Where people are practicing self-isolation and social distancing amid Coronavirus pandemic, many Indian users have tried using the free one-month account on Netflix to enjoy its content. However, many users are confused about why Netflix's free trial is not working now.

Why is Netflix free trial stopped in India?

According to the recent reports, the Indian users of the American online streaming service app will now have to pay ₹5 for the first month after which they can choose any of Netflix’s regular plans. However, it is a test program and only a few new members will see it when they sign up for Netflix. This online streaming app is not looking at this as a new price plan but a marketing initiative.

“This is a new marketing promotion designed to help more people discover Netflix. Depending on its success, we may roll it out more widely," a Netflix spokesperson said in an interview with a popular news portal. This new 5₹ Netflix subscription will allow users to watch the entire Netflix catalogue including films, series and documentaries with all the features that regular members enjoy. Meanwhile, Netflix’s existing plans remain the same.

The online streaming app had earlier declared that it will invest ₹3,000 crore in creating content for India over the years 2019 and 2020. The latest originals available on Netflix for Indian users include What the Love, Jamtara- Sabka Number Aayega, Yeh Ballet, Taj Mahal 1989 and House Arrest besides films like The Sky Is Pink, Super Deluxe and Made In China.

