Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi's Upcoming Comedy Film To Be Shot In Goa?

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are reportedly collaborating to entertain the audience with their perfect comic timing. But this time, they would not be entertaining their fans as Munna and Circuit. It is reported by an entertainment portal that the actors are reuniting on the big screen for a film that is written by Sajid and Farhad. Both the actors were going to begin the shooting for the untitled film in Budapest in April 2020 but due to the Coronavirus lockdown, it could not be possible. The makers of the upcoming film have also planned to set the film against the backdrop of Goa.

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's upcoming film to be shot in Goa?

The film was likely to be shot in places like Prague and the Hungarian capital. However, the movie has now undergone major location changes. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are reportedly reuniting for a comedy film. As per reports, after Europe was severely hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, it became evident that the movie's location would change. After that, the makers of the movie also considered Thailand but they had to drop the idea soon after.

Since international travel seems to be only possible after the lockdown is lifted, Sajid and Farhad are reportedly re-writing the script with Goa as the location, according to an entertainment portal. Once the lockdown is lifted, the makers of the film will decide new dates for the untitled film. Fans have already been fascinated by the news of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi collaborating again.

On the work front

Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the upcoming projects like Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Sadak 2, and Shamshera. In Sadak 2, Sanjay will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor will also be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera. Speaking about Arshad Warsi, he will be seen in films like Rokda, Namune, and Jeetenge Hum. Furthermore, 3 Idiots director Rajkumar Hirani also confirmed that he will soon start working on Munna Bhai M.B.B.S's next sequel that will feature Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles.

