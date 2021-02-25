Sanjay Dutt & Team 'Munna Bhai MBBS' Filmed Movie's Marriage Scene At An ACTUAL Wedding!

It has been almost eighteen years since the release of Munna Bhai MBBS. The Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Gracy Singh starrer was the very first feature-length film that was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is referenced by many to this date, including Hirani himself, who recreated a scene from the same for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, his latest film based on Dutt’s life. But, did you know that in order to make the film on the budget of a first time director, there were many stunts that the production team had to pull off, including filming the scene that saw Sanjay Dutt and Gracy Singh tying the knot at an actual wedding? Read on to know more about this piece of Munna Bhai MBBS Trivia.

Munna Bhai MBBS Trivia:

As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, that shared an except from Unscripted, the newly-published memoir of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who produced the beloved film, the crew was trying to get the film made on a shoestring budget. In order to achieve the production of a quality film at a minimal cost, Chopra, who has developed a reputation for his cost-cutting tactics, filmed the wedding sequence featuring its lead pair at an actual wedding. This was done in order to avoid the costs associated with erecting a wedding set from scratch.

As per the report, the entire cast and crew of the film, including its two leads, reached an actual wedding set, congratulated the bride and groom, and waited until the very end. After all the guests exited the venue, the team put their plan into effect. At one point, Chopra even thought of renting the wedding clothes for the cast members, which is an idea that reportedly didn't sit well with the makers. After a little bit of back and forth regarding the same, which also involved Sanjay Dutt, at the end of the day, Sanjay Dutt chose to buy the clothes for himself and Gracy Singh at his own expense. That's how, as per the report, the wedding sequence featuring Gracy Singh and Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS came about to be.

