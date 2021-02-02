Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Talks About What She Values Most In Her Life

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is quite active on Instagram and has a following of 505k followers, even though her account is private. She frequently posts related to mental health, as she is currently working in New York, as a psychotherapist. She recently had an 'ask me anything' session on Instagram, where she talked about how she deals with trauma. Read on to know more about it.

Trishala Dutt's Instagram story

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala has been away from the limelight and resides in New York, and works as a psychotherapist. She has a huge following on Instagram, where she shares fashion, lifestyle, and mental health-related posts. Trishala recently had a question-answer session on the social networking site, where one of her followers quizzed her about what she values most in her life. Trishala gave a very detailed answer and wrote that what she values most in her life are all her traumatic experiences.

The story further read, "Everyone hopes they'll avoid the worst life has to offer such as accidents, illness, loss or violence. Unfortunately, few of us will get through life unscathed. But it's not all bad news. Trauma can also be a powerful force for positive change. Post-traumatic growth can be transformative. Post-traumatic growth can be powerful." See the full story here.

Dutt also talked more about how her personal experiences have helped her in growth. She added, "For me personally, trauma sent me on a path I would have never found otherwise." She also talked about how she has made friends with her pain and trauma. Trishala revealed that her goal is not to eliminate her pain because it will always be there, rather the goal is to manage it and she is okay with it.

Trishala frequently organizes these question-answer sessions on Instagram and talks about a variety of topics. A few weeks ago, a user even asked her about Sanjay Dutt's drug addiction and her opinion on it, to which she said, "First, it’s important to note that addiction is a chronic disease characterized by drug seeking and use that is compulsive or difficult to control, despite harmful consequences. The Initial decision to take drugs is voluntary for most people, but repeated drug use can lead to brain changes that challenge an addicted person’s self-control and interfere with their ability to resist intense urges to take drugs."

She added, "When it comes to my father’s past drug use, he will always be in recovery. It’s a disease he has to fight Every. Single. Day. Even though he is not using it anymore. I’m proud of my father for admitting he had a problem, taking initiative, and seeking help for it. There is nothing, not a damn thing, to be ashamed about."

Image Credits: digital_prabhat_news Instagram account

