Sanjay Dutt Called 'fighter' By 'Prithviraj' Director, Says He Has Done A 'phenomenal Job'

Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi recently heaped praises on Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as he returned to the sets of period-drama and wrapped the shooting in a quick five-day schedule. The shooting for only Dutt's part had been remaining which has now been wrapped up giving the film the final finishing. Dwivedi termed Sanjay Dutt as 'fighter'.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi on Sanjay Dutt

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dwivedi said, "Sanjay is an extremely professional actor and we are delighted to have him in the film. We were all too worried about his health but Sanjay is a fighter and he has shown that nothing can keep him down. He has done a phenomenal job in Prithviraj and we can't wait for the world to see him in the film."

Sanjay Dutt had a very small portion of the shoot that was left to be completed. The schedule was supposed to be of 5 days. Dwivedi said that all possible precautions were taken to make the set a safe shooting space for Dutt given corona conditions and his health. An extravagant set was built for the shoot and all safety precautions were put in place.

About Prithviraj

Prithviraj is an upcoming historical drama which is based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Prithviraj. Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing the role of the emperor's beloved Sanyogita. Prithviraj also actor Sonu Sood.

Prithviraj is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The director is known for helming biggest television epic 'Chanakya' which was based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India. He has also helmed multiple award-winning 'Pinjar.

Sanjay Dutt's movies

Apart from Prithviraj, Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the villain Adheera in the multi-lingual movie KGF: Chapter 2. Dutt has essayed negative roles in Panipat and Khalnayak in the past. Dutt had once said that Adheera is one of the craziest characters he has played so far.

