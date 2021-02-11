Sanjay Dutt Pens Sweet Note For Maanayata On 13th Wedding Anniversary, Shares Pic

Actor Sanjay Dutt who completed 13 years of togetherness with his wife Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for his wife while extending his wishes on the wedding anniversary. To make the day extra special for his wife, the actor shared a lovable picture where the two can be seen twinning in black and giving major couple coals. Thanking Maanayata for her constant support, the actor shared the date of their wedding and wrote, “11.02.2008. Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata Happy anniversary.”

Sanjay Dutt's wedding anniversary wishes

The year 2020 was quite tough for Sanjay Dutt 2020 who was diagnosed with lung cancer. The actor has now emerged ‘victorious’ in the battle. Not to miss, Sanjay’s wife Maanayata was constant by his side in the lows and helped her husband to overcome the disease like a warrior. The Panipat actor shared the good news about emerging from the disease in October on his kid’s birthday last year, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family."

Sanjay’s daughter was the first one to comment under the sweet post and wrote, “Happy Anniversary.” Maanayata had also written about the period of struggle in a post. Sharing a picture with Sanjay, she wrote, "And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifulllife #thankyougod."

Earlier, the actor paid a visit to the Sanwaliya Seth temple situated at the Chittorgarh-Udaipur Highway on January 25. With a golden shawl on his neck, the Khalnayak star was seen praying to the deity with his sister, former Congress Member of Parliament Priya Dutt. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay Dutt enjoyed multiple releases last year. This included Sadak 2 and Torbaaz, both of which were released online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After announcing his recovery from Cancer, Dutt had been shooting for KGF: Chapter 2. The veteran had completed the shooting at the end of last year. He will also be seen in Shamsher and Prithviraj.

