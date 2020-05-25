When Sanjay Dutt Confessed That His Sisters Advised Him Not To Woo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Back in the date, actor Sanjay Dutt, in an interview, spoke about how his sisters convinced him not to woo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after her first advertisement aired on television. Sanjay Dutt recalled the time and mentioned that his sisters thought that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was very pretty and asked Sanjay not to take her number and give her flowers. Speaking about his opinion on Rai making her entry in Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt opined that the glamour and the entertainment industry forces a person to become mature and somewhere innocence is lost in the process.

Adding to the same, Sanjay Dutt spoke about how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would have to handle the film industry well, as it is very competitive. Moreover, Sanjay Dutt mentioned that there will be 500 people to pull one down when he/she wishes to reach a certain level in life. Furthermore, Sanjay mentioned that in this process, all the beautiful qualities one beholds is gone.

Sanjay Dutt on the professional front

Starring Sanjay, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in the leading roles, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Torbaaz, which revolves around the life of a doctor, a child and an extremist leader. Directed by Girish Malik, the film is expected to release by end of 2020. The film also stars actor Jay Patel and Rudrak Soni.

Sanjay also has KGF 2 in his kitty, which is among the most-awaited South-Indian films of the year. The movie will pit two superstars against each other and Sanjay will be seen in his first Kannada film with Yash and Shrinidhi Shetty. The story of the movie revolves around the life of Rocky and his road to supremacy. It was recently reported that the makers of KGF 2 are reportedly hunting for a new release date in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanjay's last outing

The actor was last seen in Panipat: The Great Betrayal, which is a story of the lust for power resulting in a brutal battle between the Marathas and the Afghan invaders. The plot of the movie is traced back to the 1760s when the third battle of Panipat was fought. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also stars actors like Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles.

