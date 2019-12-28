Sanjay Dutt Films That Released In 2019 And Their Box Office Collections

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt witnessed quite an eventful year in terms of his filmography. The actor appeared in three films and surprised fans with the variations of his characters. After the massive success of his biopic Sanju, fans expected to see more out of Sanjay Dutt and the actor delivered.

How Sanjay Dutt fared at the box-office in 2019

Kalank

The Abhishek Verman directed film Kalank featured an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. The film went on to earn an estimated ₹145 crores at the box office. It was the first time the audience went onto witness Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit reunite on screen after a long time. The audience loved the segment the two shared on screen, thou the film received mixed reviews.

Prassthanam

A typical political drama film that saw Sanjay Dutt in a menacing avatar was quite a delight for the fans of the actor. The story of the film revolved around the politics of power between the son and the stepson. The movie had a huge multi starrer cast including, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Panday, Satyajeet Dubey and Amyra Dastur. The film managed to collect an estimated ₹5 crores.

Panipat

One of Dutt’s recent release was the Ashutosh Gowariker directed period drama Panipat. The film was a typical Gowarikar film, with beautiful set designs and a touch of historic nuance. The film was based on the war between the Marathas and the Afghans. The film earned an estimated ₹47 crores at the box office.

