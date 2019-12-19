Sanjay Dutt's Most Adorable Pictures With His Kids That You Must Check Out

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular actors in Hindi cinema. The actor has been praised for many of his performances in films like Khalnayak, Kanoon Apna Apna, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Mission Kashmir, and many more. The renowned actor has also had a film made on him and his life. The actor was even arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and still stands to have a large fan base. He has also delivered impressive performances in films like Kalank, Panipat, etc. Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in movies like K.G.F Chapter 2, Sadak 2, Shamshera, Hera Pheri 3, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

In spite of having such a busy schedule and having films signed back to back, the actor takes time out for his family. Sanjay Dutt is married to Manyata Dutt and has two kids, Shahraan and Iqra. The actor makes it a point to spend as much time with his kids and wife as possible. Sanjay Dutt also showcases tremendous love for his kids and wife on his social media handle. Here are the sweet moments of Sanjay Dutt and his kids on his social media handle.

Sanjay Dutt's proud moments with his kids

