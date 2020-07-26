Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sanjay Staring At Madhuri In A Still From 'Khalnayak' Is Unmissable

Recently, a fan page on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram, shared a major throwback picture of Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. This throwback picture of the duo is from the sets of their much-acclaimed film Khalnayak. Seeing this photo fans are sure going to go all gaga over it as its truly unmissable.

In this BTS picture, Madhuri can be seen giving a candid pose while Sanjay is looking right at her. He can be seen wearing a maroon kurta and completed the look with a similar colour dupatta that consisted of a multi-coloured border with mirror work on it. Madhuri, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a floral kurta along with a brown dupatta. She also completed the look with white bangles, hand tattoo and opted for a braided hairdo, kohled eyes and bold lips. Take a look at the picture below.

Seeing this picture, some of the fans went on to give several likes and comments on the post. One of the fans also went on to laud the actors for their on-screen chemistry and praise Sanjay Dutt for his acting. Take a look at the comments below.

About the film

Helmed by Subhash Ghai, the film Khalnayak starred Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The plot revolves around a jail officer who goes undercover as a dancer attempting to catch a fleeing criminal and regain her police inspector boyfriend's credibility. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs.

About Madhuri and Sanjay’s equation

During the late ’80s and early ’90s, Madhuri and Sanjay were considered as one of the best and most popular pair in Bollywood. They have shared screen space in several films such as Thanedaar, Saajan, Khalnayak, Mahaanta and many more. However, Madhuri and Sanjay collaborated with each other after 2 decades in the much-acclaimed film Kalank. Their on-screen chemistry was lauded by fans and movie buffs.

On the work front

Sanjay will next be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly based on 300 Gujarati women who went on to help the Indian Airforce during Bangladesh and Pakistan War. The movie is expected to premiere on August 14, 2020. Madhuri, on the other hand, will be seen in a thriller tv series titled The Actress. The series also stars Mohit Raina and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles. No much details about the series have been revealed by the makers of the show.

