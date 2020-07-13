Aishwarya Rai And Madhuri Dixit Share Anecdotes Of Filming 'Devdas' In This Making Video

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aishwarya Rai collaborated in 2002 for the remake of the tragic Bengali love story by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. The project was the cult film Devdas. The film was a multi-starrer featuring Aishwarya Rai, Sharukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kirron Kher, and Jackie Shroff among others. In her role as Paro (Parvati Chakraborty) from the film Devdas, Aishwarya Rai presented one of her career’s best performances, which was appreciated by the Filmfare, IIFA, Star Screen, and Zee Cine awards. Madhuri Dixit also garnered rave reviews for essaying the role of Chandramukhi. We recently came across a BTS video of the film. Know more about it-

BTS moments of Sanjay Leela Bhansali' Devdas featuring Aishwarya Rai

In the making video of the film 'Devdas', all the lead actors shared their experiences and the fun they had while shooting this multi-starrer film. The lead actors also appreciated each other’s work and mentioned that they feel lucky to having got the opportunity to work with such amazing and talented co-stars. The makers of the film also shared some incidents that took place on the sets of the film Devdas.

Aishwarya Rai played the lead role of Paro in the film. The actor shared that the crew of the film worked with complete dedication to achieve the director's vision. She went on to say that the film will always be special having got the opportunity to work with an incredible cast. Revealing about the details that went into the production, Aishwarya said that 12,000 pieces of stained glass were used to create Paro's room in the Haveli.

Madhuri Dixit said in the video that even she enjoyed working on this film and it was a great experience for her, especially working with Pandit Birju Maharaj. She said in the video that she is an admirer of Birju Maharaj and it was a learning experience for her, as she used to just sit and watch his expressions when he was choreographing songs. Both, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit mentioned that they loved the song Dola Re from the film, as they believe it was a lovely number with full of energy and life. Watch this making of the movie video below and learn more details about the film.

