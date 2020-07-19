Unseen Pic Of The Day: Jackie Shroff & Sangeeta Bijlani Look Smoking-hot In This TB Photo

Recently, a fan page on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram, added a throwback picture of Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani. The duo is seen posing in a tribal avatar for the picture. Jackie Shroff is seen sporting a black dhoti teamed with a red embroidered cloth. Meanwhile, Sangeeta picked a dark khaki colour saree. Keeping her jewellery minimal, she wore a set of diamond necklace and earrings. She also added a few rings that completed her overall look. Scroll down to have a look at Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijani's throwback picture.

Jackie and Sangeeta's unseen picture

Not only Jackie Shroff, but the above slideshow also features veteran actor Vinod Khanna, Mithun Chakraborty and Salman Khan. Late actor Vinod Khanna looked dapper while posing with Sangeeta. On the other side, her picture with Mithun Chakraborty is in black and white format. In the last picture of the post, Sangeeta Bijlani is seen sharing the frame with Salman Khan. The duo looked adorable while striking the pose with their all-smiling faces.

Interestingly, Sangeeta Bijlani and Jackie Shroff, who shared the screen space for three Bollywood projects, were first seen in the multi-starrer hit flick, Tridev. Reportedly, the action-drama film won many awards. Later, they were seen in two projects in 1991, Izzat and Lakshmanrekha. It is reported that both films were BO hits.

Well, it seems like not only the fan pages but Jackie Shroff also love to share throwback pictures with his fans. Jackie Shroff's social media feed has numerous vintage photos from the sets of his projects, photoshoots, and family vacations. A couple of weeks back, he shared a throwback picture as a birthday post for his son-actor Tiger Shroff. Little Tiger was seen receiving a warm hug from father Jackie. Jackie Shroff's photo won hearts on the internet. Have a look below:

Jackie Shroff's projects

Talking about the professional front, Jackie's last Bollywood project was Sanjay Dutt starrer Prassthanam while he was seen playing an extended cameo in the third installment of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi. He has numerous projects in his kitty, including Salman Khan's next project Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the upcoming film will also feature Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the lead.

