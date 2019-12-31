Sanjay Dutt Movies And His Love For Grey Characters In Those Films

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has delivered some of the most strong and negative characters and has given some impactful performances over the years. He is one of the very few Bollywood actors who receive appreciation for his negative roles and his villainous characters. After his grey character in the movie Vaastav, the actor was offered many such roles later. Here is a list of all the grey characters the actor played and won hearts with

Vaastav to KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt's character for grey characters

Vaastav: The reality

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Vaastav: The Reality was a film that gave Sanjay Dutt the recognition and later gave the actor a recognition to play the role of grey characters. He played the role of Raghu, the character was loosely based on underworld don Chota Rajan. This film became one of the highest-grossing films that year and even won Sanjay Dutt a Filmfare award.

Agneepath

Agneepath was a remake of the original film which was released in 1990. Sanjay Dutt played the role of Kancha Cheena, an unscrupulous man who is often mocked for his hairless appearance. He runs a concentration camp in Mandwa and exploits villagers in order to deal in cheap cocaine. Sanjay Dutt bagged the Stardust Awards for the Best Negative Role for Agneepath.

Khalnayak

In the movie Khalnayak, Sanjay Dutt played the role of Ballu, a gangster and terrorist criminal who escapes and as the story progresses, it focuses on the Inspector Ram who captures him to gain information of his gang. Sanjay Dutt won the Best Actor award for his grey role in the movie.

Kaante

The movie Kaante itself was based on six criminals who are detained by the police for stealing and robbery. Sanjay Dutt played the role of one of the criminal Ajju who is one of the masterminds in this robbery. The film was a blockbuster and became the highest-grossing film of the year 2002.

Musafir

Another grey character played by Sanjay Dutt who completely nailed it was for the movie Musafir. The was released in 2004 in which Sanjay played the character of a gangster, Billa.

KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 is a Kanada film which is slated to release next year in 2020. After playing a number of roles as grey characters in several Hindi films, Sanjay Dutt is all set to debut as an antagonist in a Kannada film.

