Sanjay Dutt’s On-stage Moments That Will Make Baba Fans Gush Over The 'Panipat' Star Again

Sanjay Dutt, the iconic actor of Bollywood, has been a part of the Indian film industry since the year 1981. The actor's contribution to Indian cinema is immeasurable. Throughout his career, the actor has been nominated for a total number of 8 Filmfare Awards. He has won two out of them. Here are some great moments of Sanjay Dutt at the Filmfare Awards.

His award for Vaastav

Sanjay Dutt won the award of Best Actor for his movie Vaastav in the year 2000. Juhi Chawla announced the award. Sanjay got up and hugged Mahesh Manjrekar, director of Vaastav before he collected the award. Sanjay then received the black lady and mentioned in the speech that it was his first Filmfare award after being 20 years in the industry.

He then thanked his family and his then-wife, Rhea Pillai, who stood by him during Vaastav. Finally, he said that he mostly wants to thank Mahesh Manjrekar as without him he would've not played his character in Vaastav so well.

His speech after winning the award for Munnabhai MBBS

Sanjay Dutt was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role for the movie Munnabhai MBBS in the year 2004. The award was presented by Suniel Shetty, Celina Jaitley and Tabu. Tabu called him a rockstar and then Suniel came forward and said "Bole Toh, Sanjay Dutt". Sanjay Dutt then got on the stage amidst a huge round of applause.

Dutt accepted the award from Tabu. Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan joked and said that they will not crack a joke on Sanjay because he will beat them. Sanjay then thanked Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Boman Irani, and Arshad Warsi. He then thanked everyone involved in the making of Munnabhai MBBS.

Sanjay Dutt recently appeared in the movie Panipat. The movie was released on December 6, 2019. It was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starred Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

