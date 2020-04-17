Late Nargis Dutt Wondered If Her Son Sanjay Dutt Was Gay; Here's The Reason

Yasser Usman's new biographical book, Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy, delves deep into Sanjay Dutt's early life and his relationship with his mother, Nargis Dutt. The book also reveals details about Sanjay Dutt's drug addiction during the early days of his career. Moreover, Yasser Usman's novel also discloses that Nargis Dutt refused to believe that Sanjay Dutt was a drug addict and instead suspected that her son could be gay.

Why Nargis Dutt wondered if her son, Sanjay Dutt, could be gay

At one point in her life, Nargis Dutt was the most sought after female actor in the entire Bollywood film industry. Nargis Dutt eventually retired from acting after she got married to Sunil Dutt. According to Yasser Usman's Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy, Nargis Dutt was a loving mother who adored her children. She made sure that her eldest son, Sanjay Dutt, led a pampered life.

However, as he grew older, Sanjay Dutt formed an addiction to drugs. Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy reveals that Nargis Dutt did not understand the changes that her son was going through. Despite the obvious signs of drug addiction, Nargis Dutt refused to believe that her son could be a drug user.

In fact, according to the book, Nargis Dutt would even try to hide the facts from her husband, Sunil Dutt. Moreover, she would also defend her son and tell people that he never drunk alcohol or touched drugs. According to Sanjay Dutt's sister, Priya Dutt, Nargis Dutt was in such deep denial that she once told one of her friends that her son might be gay, as he was constantly locked inside his room when his friends were over.

Nargis Dutt refused to believe that anything wrong was going on inside the locked room. However, Sanjay Dutt would eventually overcome his drug addiction and would become an established actor in Bollywood. Unfortunately, Nargis Dutt passed away due to pancreatic cancer when Sanjay Dutt was 22, just days before his Bollywood debut in Rocky.

