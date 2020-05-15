When Rishi Kapoor's Friendship With Tina Munim Made Sanjay Dutt Try To Fight Him

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is one of the highly regarded actors of the film industry. He is remembered for the portrayal of many of his jovial roles and fans remember him the same way. However, in his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored the actor had revealed that off-screen many times, he had experienced bittersweet relationships with his co-stars. Talking about one such incident, he had revealed how once Sanjay Dutt had come to his house looking for him in a violent temper after he had heard rumours about Rishi Kapoor's alleged affair with Sanjay Dutt's then-girlfriend, Tina Munim. Read on to know about it.

Sanjay Dutt wanted to pick a fight with Rishi Kapoor

Tina Munim had shared the screen with Rishi Kapoor in several movies. Their closeness sparked rumours about them having an affair and, at the time, Tina Munim was dating Sanjay Dutt. In the autobiography, Rishi Kapoor talks about how Sanjay Dutt went to Neetu Singh's house to pick a fight with Rishi Kapoor. But Neetu Singh handled the situation marvellously and told Sanjay Dutt that Rishi Kapoor and Tina were colleagues and buddies and that Sanjay must trust his girlfriend. Years later, Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor had a good laugh over the whole situation.

Rishi Kapoor had mentioned in the same context that during that time, Sanjay Dutt used to drugs and was intoxicated when he had come to his house as well. Rishi Kapoor had also revealed that Neetu Kapoor was his support system throughout and was a very understanding girlfriend and wife. He had added further that since he was a moody person, he is grateful that his wife always put up with his tantrums. Further, he said in his autobiography that he is thankful that she was always trusting. Rishi Kapoor said that Neetu Kapoor had told him that though she was never insecure of any female actor, she grew a little insecure of Dimple Kapadia during the filming of Sagar. However, Rishi Kapoor said that he never cheated on his wife and that he always loved her.

Image Credits: Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt Instagram

