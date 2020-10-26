Sanjay Dutt receives intense note from Maanayata on Dussehra with stunning ritual visuals

Sanjay Dutt has been one of controversy’s favourite children for decades. After clearing some of them involving his court cases and settling down with his family, life threw another challenge at him when he was recently diagnosed with cancer. As the actor recently overcame the illness, Maanayata penned an intense note for him on the occasion on Dussehra and Vijaydashami, calling him her ‘Ram’ and ‘inspiration.’

Maanayata’s strong note for Sanjay Dutt

Maanayata Dutt wrote that she was dedicating this Dusshera, that celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over Raavan, to someone who had been an ‘inspiration’ not only to her, but many others. She wrote that her husband had ‘always fought back with patience, grace and love’ to many difficulties he faced in his life. Referring to his recent cancer diagnosis, she stated that ‘life threw yet another challenge’ just when they thought they ‘finally had peace,.’

Maanayata hailed him for proving again that a ‘positive mind can win’ and ‘conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage.’ She went on to state there was ‘no one like you Sanju’ and praised him for teaching her ‘going gets tough, only the tough get going.’

She termed him her ‘strength’, ‘pride’ and her ‘Ram’ as she conveyed her wishes for peace, prosperity, love, grace and positivity on the occasion of Dussehra and Vijay Dashami.

Along with the message, she shared a video of what seemed to be a throwback one of Sanjay Dutt performing rituals. Along with the presence of multiple priests, the chanting of the mantras, music and the lights of the aartis created a majestic impact. The video seemed to be at their home with a massive painting of Sanjay Dutt lying above it.

Sanjay Dutt's recovery

Dutt on the occasion of his twins Iqra and Shahraan’s birthday on October 21 had announced that he had recovered from Cancer. The Agneepath star had announced two months ago that he was taking a short break from work for treatment. The actor used to be regularly spotted at the Kokilaben Hospital and his thank you note also featured a word for the doctors.

On the professional front, Dutt recently made headlines for his new look for KGF: Chapter 2. He plays the antagonist Adheera in the period action drama. This is apart from two films Bhuj: The Pride of India and Torbaaz gearing up for release on OTT platforms.

