Sonu Sood 'waiting' To Shoot 'Prithviraj' With Sanjay Dutt As Latter Recovers From Illness

On October 21, on the occasion of his twins' Iqra and Shahraan's birthday, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media and revealed that he is happy to come out 'victorious' battling a health condition. As soon as Sonu Sood caught a glimpse of the same, he was quick to respond to Sanjay Dutt's Twitter thread. Sonu wrote, 'Love you Baba.. I am waiting for you on our sets #Prithviraj'. In no time, Sonu Sood's Twitter post was flooded with messages as fans rushed to comment on it. Take a look.

'I am waiting': Sonu Sood

Love you Baba.. I am waiting for you on our sets❣️#prithviraj https://t.co/2ZzAgL3dK2 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 25, 2020

In his tweet, Sanjay Dutt spoke in length about his battle against his illness. Confirming the news of his recovery, he went on to thank his friends and family. Dutt also went on to thank the medical staff at his hospital who helped him fight his battle.

Sharing a note on social media, the actor wrote, 'The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family.' More so, he mentioned that it wouldn't have been possible without the 'unwavering' support and faith from all his fans.

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

Many stars dropped endearing comments on Sanjay Dutt's health update note. Actor Rahul Dev wrote, 'Zabardast Phaaji! Lots of love .. Faaab news'. Singer Ammy Virk tweeted, 'Waheguru charhdikala ch rakhan'. Several fans also poured in sweet wishes for the actor.

Apart from Prithviraj, Sanjay Dutt has many films in the pipeline. He is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, KGF Chapter 2. The movie features an ensemble cast of Yash, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty among others.

In July 2020, Sanjay Dutt unveiled his first look poster from the movie on his birthday. In the poster, the actor looked fierce and bronzed, with various tattoos on his face. Sharing the same, Sanjay wrote, 'It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift.'

