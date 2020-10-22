Sanjay Dutt's Kids Iqra & Shahraan Turn 10, Maanayata Shares Glimpses From Celebration

On October 12, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's twins - Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt - turned 10 years old. To mark their special day, Maanayata organised a colourful birthday party at home. Pictures from the same flared all over the internet.

Maanayata gave a sneak peek into how the little ones celebrated their birthday. As seen in the photos that surfaced on the internet, the entire house was decorated with multi-coloured balloons. More so, there was a 'sun-shaped' huge balloon as well. The duo Iqra and Shahraan Dutt sported yellow coloured outfits. Their cakes were also differently made. While one was a strawberry cake, the other one was a chocolate-loaded biscuit cake.

Apart from this, one of the photos also featured Sanjay Dutt, who was on a video chat with his children. Looked like Maanayata called up Dutt to virtually be a part of the celebration. Interestingly, Maanayata also colour-coordinated with the kids. She pulled off a yellow ethnic outfit. Take a quick look at Shahraan and Iqra's birthday party photos.

Shahraan and Iqra's birthday party photos

Maanayata posted a selfie with the kids and penned a lengthy heartfelt note for them. She wrote, "Happy birthday my babies..celebrating the first double digit birthday already....time just flies!!! I wish you courage, strength... health, happiness, success, patience and peace. And the serenity to make the right decisions. Seeing you grow into beautiful wise children has made my life easy and blissful...God bless you both!!".

On this special day, Sanjay Dutt also took to his social media and announced that he is 'victorious' from the battle he had against his illness. He posted a tweet confirming the news of his recovery while thanking his friends and family. Dutt also went on to thank the medical staff at his hospital who helped him fight his battle.

Sharing a note on social media, the actor wrote, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family.”

(All above pics source: Maanayata Dutt's Instagram)

