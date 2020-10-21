Sanjay Dutt Announces Victory In Battle Against Deadly Illness; Issues Note Of Gratitude

Sanjay Dutt has revealed that he has “come out victorious from his battle”. The actor was diagnosed with a serious ailment earlier this year and was undergoing medical treatment for the same. Speaking to PTI just days earlier, a member of the family had confirmed that the diagnosis had been of cancer. Fans of the actor are extremely happy with the news and have flooded social media with their wishes and warm regards for him.

Sanjay Dutt's health update

Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle and shared his health update with the netizens. The actor wrote in the post, “The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.” He further revealed that on the occasion of his kids' birthday, he is “happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family."

The actor further wrote that “I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and countless blessings that you have sent my way. I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses, and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful." Check out the post below.

Fans rejoice at Sanjay Dutt's health update

A number of fans rejoiced at the health update of Sanjay Dutt and sent him kind regards. Several other people commented on the social media post that they are “extremely happy” to hear that the actor is well and has recovered from the illness. Check out some of the comments below.

Baba..

Hum aapke fans Bhagwan ke shukraguzaar hain ki aap tanfurust ho gaye.. Aur jhakkas hokar aagaye hain...

God bless you Babaaaaa.. #SanjayDutt — Rohan Raj (@Rohan99382826) October 21, 2020

Congratulations for your win may Allah give you complete and healthy life Ameen ðŸ’žðŸ¤— — Kashif H Malokani (@HMalokani) October 21, 2020

A number of fans of Sanjay Dutt tweeted and congratulated him. Several people tweeted that they prayed for his well being and happiness. Check out some of the fan reactions by netizens below.

Sanju baba, wishing you and your family well from the depths of my heart. Prayers for you. May God bless you always. — Noor e Maryam Kanwer (@maryamkanwer) October 21, 2020

