Sanjay Dutt Shares Fan-made Sketches, Expresses Gratitude Towards His Admirers

Actor Sanjay Dutt recently took to his social media handle and posted a video of a series of photos. These photos are artworks made by his fans. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Sanjay Dutt shares fan work on social media

On June 25, 2020, Sunjay Dutt took to his official social media handle and posted a video, which is of a series of photos. These photos are the sketches of the actor himself made by his fans. This video post comprises several characters played by Sunjay Dutt, and includes his characters like Kancha from Agneepath; Ahmad Shah Abdali from Panipat; and also featured a poster of K.G.F. Chapter 2.

Dutt captioned this post saying, "Seeing all these artworks and your love for me makes me so happy. Thank you so much." The video post has garnered over 98 thousand likes within an hour. Fans of the actor were all hearts for him as they flooded the comment section with praises. Here is the official Instagram post by the Agneepath actor:

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the film Panipat, where he played the role of the lead antagonist. In the 2019 historical flick, he was seen locking horns with actor Arjun Kapoor. It revolved around the Battle of Panipat. The film performed well at the box-office.

Dutt will next be seen in several films like The Good Maharaj, Alert 24X7, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sher, Prithviraj, Shamshera, K.G.F: Chapter 2, and Sadak 2. Out of these films, Alert 24X7, Sher, and Alibaug shoots have been completed. Whereas the filming for Bhuj: The Pride of India, K.G.F: Chapter 2, and Sadak 2 are yet to complete and are on hold for the time being. Fans are highly eager to see these films.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is the sequel to the first K.G.F. film that featured actor Yash in the lead role. He will be reprising his role in this film and will be seen locking horns with Dutt, who will be playing the role of Adheera. Back in 2019, Dutt has said that the character of Adheera is like an Indian version of Thanos from the MCU.

