Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol And Other Non-dancers Trained By Saroj Khan

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in the wee hours of July 3 in Mumbai. She had a career spanning over four decades in the Bollywood industry. Throughout her career, she has worked with many popular celebrities and has trained many non-dancers as well. Take a look at a few non-dancers from the Bollywood industry that she trained.

Sanjay Dutt to Sunny Deol: Non-dancers that Saroj Khan trained

Sanjay Dutt

In an old interview, Khan revealed that Sanjay Dutt is a non-dancer. Narrating an incident from the time she trained him for Thanedaar's Tamma Tamma Loge, she revealed that the director told the song cannot be done because Sanjay Dutt did not rehearse for it. Saroj Khan was mad at him and asked him to show her the entire dance sequence. She said she was shocked to see that Dutt performed the entire song with ease. She then revealed that the director and Dutt pranked her.

Ajay Devgn

Old media reports suggest that actor Ajay Devgn could barely dance in his initial days. The actor who has everyone pleased with his acting skills and action sequences received dance training from the late artist Saroj Khan. She choreographed him for films like Ishq and Dilwale.

Sunny Deol

In an earlier interview, Saroj Khan stated that she enjoys working with non-dancers and reviewed Sunny's dancing skills. Saroj trained Sunny Deol for the films Chaalbaaz and Angrakshak. She revealed that Sunny can ''dance well but is just a bit scared''.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty took to his social media to mourn Saroj Khan's loss. He shared a BTS picture from a film's set where he is seen dancing with Khan. He called her "A true GURU" in his caption and said that she is ''irreplaceable''.

Saroj Khan was earlier hospitalised in Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai last month after she complained of breathing issues. Post her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done on her.

On June 24, a source told news agency PTI, “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.”

She passed away at the age of 71 and the cause of her death was ruled as a cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed on July 3 in Malad.

