"Her Contribution To Industry Is Irreplaceable": Sanjay Dutt Mourns Demise Of Saroj Khan

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also took to his social media to pen down a tribute for Saroj Khan. She passed away in the wee hours of July 3 at the age of 71. As soon as the news of her demise came, social media was filled with fans and celebrities pouring in prayers for her, mourning her loss, and many penned down emotional tributes for her.

Sanjay Dutt mourns the loss of Saroj Khan

Sanjay Dutt shared a picture of him and wife Manyata Dutt with Saroj Khan. The actor penned down an emotional note for the late artist. He wrote, "This news has left me heartbroken. Saroj Ji was not just a legend but also a humble person. We shared a beautiful relationship & worked in many films together. Her contribution to the industry is irreplaceable as there was no one who could dance like her. Om Shanti". [sic]

Choreographer Saroj Khan was a part of the Bollywood industry for over four decades. She began her career at the age of 10 and was also the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association. Throughout her career, she has choreographed over 2,000 songs and has worked with popular actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more.

Saroj Khan has bagged three National Awards throughout her career. She started her choreography career with the 1974 film Geeta Mera Naam and was shot to fame with Sridevi's Hawaa Hawaai from Mr India. Khan also choreographed Madhuri Dixit for her popular song Ek Do Teen from Tezaab. Her last major assignment was with Madhuri Dixit for Tabah Ho Gaye from Kalank.

Saroj Khan was earlier admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai last month after she complained of breathing issues. Post her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done on her. On June 24, a source told news agency PTI, “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.” She passed away at the age of 71 and the cause of her death was ruled as a cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed on July 3 in Malad.

