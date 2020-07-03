'Her Art And Legacy Will Live On Forever': Anushka Sharma Pays Tribute To Saroj Khan

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, due to a cardiac arrest. Several Bollywood actors are taking to their social media handle to pay their heartfelt tribute for the late artist. Among the many, actor-producer Anushka Sharma also took to her social media handle to pen a heartfelt note for the legendary dancer.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Anushka wrote saying, "Saroj was an institution in herself and she has also inspired many actors, choreographers, dancers, and directors to reach excellence in their work with her gift of genius." She further went on to write saying that her art and legacy will live on forever and extended her deepest condolences to her family, friends, and her fans. Take a look at the tweet below.

Saroj ji was an institution in herself. She has inspired so many choreographers, dancers, actors and directors to reach excellence in their work with her own gift of genius. Her art and legacy will live on forever. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans ðŸ™ — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 3, 2020

Apart from Anushka, several other Bollywood celebs like Randeep Hooda, Shibani Dandekar, Neha Dhupia also extended their heartfelt condolences. Actor Randeep Hooda took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of Saroj Ji where she can be seen all happy while she was grooving on stage. Neha Dhupia also penned a note saying “RIP Saroj ma’am… you paved the way for so many and we’re a force to reckon with… our industry lost another legend today… my condolences to the family.” Check out their posts below.

About Saroj’s health condition

As per reports, the 71-year-old choreographer was rushed to the hospital on June 20, 2020, when she started complaining about breathing problems, and her health began to deteriorate. She was taken to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, where a mandatory COVID-19 test was carried out and her tests turned out to be negative.

The veteran choreographer passed away on July 3, 2020, Friday, in Mumbai. She died due to a cardiac arrest and was laid to rest at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina and Sukyna Khan. Apart from the members of the film fraternity, the fans of Saroj Khan are sharing several throwback pictures, videos, BTS moments as a tribute to her.

