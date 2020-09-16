Sanjay Dutt Urges Paparazzi To Wear Masks For Their Safety Amidst COVID-19, Watch

Sanjay Dutt had recently announced on social media that he is battling a medical condition. Even with his delicate health, the actor did not compromise on his work as he was spotted in dubbing studios for his upcoming movie Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The actor was recently spotted leaving for the airport from his home along with wife Maanayata Dutt for their trip to Dubai wherein they will be meeting their children. During this occasion, the Munnabhai MBBS actor could be seen urging the paparazzi to wear their masks in the wake of the pandemic situation.

Sanjay Dutt asks the paparazzi to wear masks

Talking about the video shared by a celebrity paparazzi, Sanjay can be seen instructing the media present outside his home to wear their masks. He also acknowledges their concern for his health. Some of the paparazzi can be seen telling the Sadak 2 actor to return soon, after being fully recovered.

Sanjay goes on to thank them for the same. The actor can be seen sporting a full-sleeved blue tee and blue jeans along with a black mask. This action of the actor for the safety of the paparazzi and his fans is truly commendable. Take a look at the video of the same.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt to meet their kids

Sanjay and Maanayata will be reuniting with their children Shahraan and Iqra in Dubai and the family will also be embarking on a vacation. Earlier, Maanayata was also living in Dubai with their kids during the lockdown. She returned to Mumbai last month after the Sanjay, who is currently undergoing medical treatment, announced a "short break from work.” The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor was hospitalised last month after he complained of breathlessness.

Two days after Sanjay was spotted leaving Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital with his sister Priya Dutt, his wife Maanayata Dutt issued a statement stating that the actor will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai and formulate further travel plans depending on the COVID-19 situation. In the statement, Maanayata said, "Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the COVID situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital."

