Kamya Panjabi Prays For Sanjay Dutt's Health, Says 'Vighna Harta Vighna Durr Karo'

Television actor Kamya Panjabi prayed to Lord Ganesha for the speedy recovery of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been battling health issues. Sharing a video online, Kamya Panjabi wrote: "Prayers for your speedy recovery @duttsanjay Vighna Harta Vighna durr karo" (sic). Interestingly, ever since Sanjay Dutt announced his sabbatical from acting due to health issues in a social media post, several members of the film and television fraternity have been praying for his better health.

Check out Kamya Panjabi's video:

A few weeks ago, Kamya Panjabi prayed for Sanjay Dutt and wished him a speedy recovery. In a tweet, Kamya Panjabi said, "Sending you prayers n positivity @duttsanjay hoping you feel much better very soon #GetWellSoonBaBa" (sic) Kamya Panjabi's tweet came after Sanjay Dutt announced his acting sabbatical due to the health issues. She simultaneously shared an old picture of Sanjay Dutt on her Instagram saying, "KAR HARR MAIDAAN FATEH May Ganapati Bappa Give you the strength to fight back n win this battle too. Praying for ur speedy recovery @duttsanjay." (sic)

Sending you prayers n positivity @duttsanjay hoping you feel much better very soon 😇🤗 #GetWellSoonBaBa — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 16, 2020

Sanjay Dutt takes sabbatical from films

Sanjay Dutt, on August 11, shared online that he will be taking an acting sabbatical due to health conditions. In the social media post, Sanjay Dutt revealed that he is taking a break from acting for some medical treatment. He said, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" (sic)

Maanayata Dutt on Sanjay Dutt's health

I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity.

