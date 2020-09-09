'Foodie' Sanjay Dutt Misses Devouring At Noor Mohammadi Hotel Amid Lockdown

On September 9, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle and shared the picture of his favourite eatery in Mumbai. While expressing his affection for Noor Mohammadi Restaurant and Hotel, Dutt called himself a "foodie". Interestingly, the caption read, "For someone like me who has always been a big foodie, Noor Mohammadi has always come to the rescue. Missing their delicious food in this lockdown!". Sanjay also tagged the social media handle of the hotel. Scroll down to take a look at Sanjay Dutt's recent Instagram post.

Within a few hours, the post of the Double Dhamaal actor managed to receive more than 198K double-taps on the photo-sharing platform. On the other side, a section of fans stated that a dish in the menu of the hotel, which is named after Sanjay Dutt, is their "favourite". A user wrote, "Yes sanju ji..... Their NALLI NIHARI and CHICKEN SANJUBABA are lip-smacking" while another user asserted, "the best place to visit especially for ur named dish chicken sanju baba".

A peek into Sanjay Dutt's Instagram

Although the Saajan actor is not an active social media user, he keeps fans updated with his whereabouts. The actor has often extended wishes on various occasions via Instagram. In the previous post, he showered love on his sister Priya Dutt on her birthday. Apart from this, Dutt also gave a sneak peek into his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Earlier in August, the actor had taken to Instagram to tell his many fans that he would take a break from work for some treatment abroad. His note read: “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”.

Sanjay Dutt's movies

Talking about the professional front of the 61-year-old actor, he was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2, which took an OTT release. The film, which released amid the nepotism in Bollywood debate, received a negative response from the audience and the critics alike. On the other side, he will soon join the star cast of KGF Chapter 2. In the upcomer, which is a sequel of 2018's multi-lingual release, Dutt will be seen portraying the antagonist.

