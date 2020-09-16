Sanjay Dutt And Wife Maanayata Jett Off To Dubai To Meet Kids, See Post

Amid Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s treatment, he jetted off to Dubai with his wife Maanayata Dutt on September 16 to meet their children Shahraan, and Iqra. Maanayta shared a picture of the two in the private jet as they were all set to take off to meet their little bundle of joy. She shared the picture on her Instagram story and captioned it “Enroute life” along with a heart-shaped emoticon.

Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt leave for Dubai

Apart from this, Maanayata Dutt also shared a picture of the beautiful surprise that Sanjay received inside the flight. She shared the picture of a cup of coffee with Sanjay’s picture made with cocoa powder on the coffee. She captioned the story with heart-shaped emoticons to express her love for the sweet gesture. Sanjay Dutt is seen sporting a clean-shaven look in the selfie. Dressed in an all-blue attire, the actor looks dapper as ever as he strikes a pose for the camera. Maanayata, on the other hand, looked gorgeous as ever in her floral attire and cool shades.

Earlier, Maanayata was living in Dubai with their kids during the lockdown. She returned to Mumbai last month after the actor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment, announced a "short break from work.” Sanjay Dutt was hospitalised last month after he complained of breathlessness. Two days after Sanjay Dutt was spotted leaving Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital with his sister Priya Dutt, his wife Maanayata Dutt issued a statement stating that the actor will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai and formulate further travel plans depending on the COVID-19 situation. In the statement, Maanayata Dutt said, "Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the COVID situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital."

She further thanked the Munna Bhai actor's fans for their love and warmth over the years and said, "Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well."

(Image credit: Maanayata Dutt/ Instagram)

