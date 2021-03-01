Sanjay Dutt's Family Getaway Picture Is Filled With Positive Vibes; Take A Look

Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with her family on a getaway vacation and it's getting all the love from the fans of the KGF: Chapter 2 actor. She shared the adorable picture with the caption, "Blessed!! #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod". Fans and followers have reacted with several heart emojis on the post. Check out the picture here.

Read more| 14 Years Of 'Eklavya': Did You Know Sanjay Dutt Almost Got The Lead Role Replacing Big B?

Read more| Maanayata Dutt Shares Wedding Picture, Calls Sanjay Dutt 'best Grip In The World'

Sanjay Dutt's family photos and more updates

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata usually posts several pictures of her spending time with her husband and family. Ever since Sanjay Dutt announced his recovery from cancer, the couple has been spending a lot of time with their kids; daughter Iqra and son Shahraan Dutt. Last month, the couple also celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary with Maanayata Dut sharing a beautiful throwback post on February 11 on Instagram. She wrote a note saying, "Another year of fully accepting the dark and the light within each other...another year of holding on together......happy anniversary to my best grip in this world with the hashtags #love #grace #positivity #dutts #throwback #beautifullife #thankyougod". Take a look at the sweet throwback of their wedding here!

Read more| Sanjay Dutt & Team 'Munna Bhai MBBS' Filmed Movie's Marriage Scene At An ACTUAL Wedding!

Maanayata also took to Instagram to express her gratitude for being with her family amidst the lockdown and spending more time with her children. Last month, she posted a cute selfie with her son Shahraan on a lunch date. She wrote on Instagram with the words, "Son, love you to the moon and back". Take a look at their post here.

A look into Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Torbaaz that premiered on Netflix and Sadak 2 that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor will next be seen in Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The Karan Malhotra directorial is slated to release on June 25. He will then be seen in Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2. Co-starring Yash and Raveena Tandon, KGF: Chapter 2 will release on July 16. During Diwali, November 5, Sanjay Dutt will appear in the upcoming historical drama Prithviraj. He will also be seen in the upcoming Hindi war drama film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film will release online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read more| Prabhas' Action Saga 'Salaar' Gets Release Date, Excited Fans Say 'can't Wait'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.