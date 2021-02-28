Prabhas' Action Saga 'Salaar' Gets Release Date, Excited Fans Say 'can't Wait'

After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, the makers of the upcoming film Salaar featuring Baahubali fame actor Prabhas in the titular role have finally revealed the release date. KGF director Prashanth Neel took to Instagram and unveiled a new poster while revealing that the film will witness a worldwide theatrical run on April 14, 2022. The director shared his excitement about beginning a new journey and celebrating the film with the fans.

Salaar release date

He wrote, “ð‘ðžð›ðžð¥ð¥ð¢ð§ð Worldwide #Salaar On ð€ð©ð«ð¢ð¥ ðŸðŸ’, ðŸðŸŽðŸðŸ. We can't wait to celebrate with you all.” The news fuelled up the excitement of Prabhas fans as they were quick enough to comment under the good news. Some praised Parbahs looks in the film while the others expressed their curiosity for more updates about the film. However, there were even some frenzy fans that started marking the release date on the calendar while expressing their excitement of watching their favourite actor on the big screen next year.

The makers of the film who have started shooting in Godavarikhani in Telangana had earlier met with a major accident. Prabhas' Salaar team met with an accident near Godavarikhani on Srinagar national highway. A van carrying a unit of the team was hit by a lorry while taking a U-turn. As per the report, the team was returning to their hotels after finishing their shoot when the unfortunate incident took place. The injured people were rushed to the nearby Mamatha Hospital and were given medical aid. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars actress Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Prabhas in an interview with Indian Express revealed that his character is extremely violent and that he hasn’t really tried this before. He further added that it’s a pan-Indian film and expressed his eagerness to start filming. The other details about the film are yet to be revealed.

Last year in December, director Prashanth surprised his fans by dropping the first look of Salaar that showed Prabhas flaunting his serious look. In his tweet, Prashanth welcomed Prabhas for the action saga. Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth, who gained popularity with the release of a period drama film titled KGF: Chapter 1 in the year 2018.

An Action Saga #SALAAR.



THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. .CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!!

For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film.

Dearest welcome to Darling #Prabhas sir.@hombalefilms @VKiragandur pic.twitter.com/PKOfQKkSM6 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 2, 2020

