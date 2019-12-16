The Debate
Panipat Box Office: Day 9 Brings In A Ray Of Hope For The Arjun Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt Starrer

Bollywood News

Panipat, the historic-drama has seen a positive growth at the box office. Here is all you need to know about the Arjun-Sanjay starrer's Saturday collection.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
panipat

Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat might have managed to successfully transport the movie-goers to an ancient era, but the box office report of the movie speaks another tale. The movie, starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt is in the midst of major controversies, where many states have reportedly boycotted the movie. In the wake of the controversies and dying collection, the second Saturday collection of Panipat has brought a ray of hope for its makers. Here is all you need to know about the second Saturday (day 9) Panipat box office collection. 

Panipat box office collection of Day 9

According to reports, the movie has managed to collect about Rs.1.26 crores at the box office on its second Saturday. The reports suggest that the film collected maximum from the Mumbai circuit, which is Rs. 83 lakhs. The movie, released on December 6, 2019, has reportedly collected a gross-total of Rs. 27.63 crores at the domestic box office. 

Check out Taran Adarsh's post: 

Also Read | 'Aditya Chopra Kept Rejecting Me For Ishaaqzaade': 'Panipat' Star Arjun Kapoor On Nepotism

Also Read | Panipat Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt's Film Rakes In Good Numbers

Upcoming movies of Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting in Punjab for Kaashvie Nair's untitled film. The forthcoming movie that features Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead is touted to be a romantic-drama. The movie reportedly has a strong supporting cast consisting of Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan and Kumud Mishra, among others. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar's Mimi. The movie, starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead is an official remake Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Other than Mimi, the actor will reportedly reunite with her Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Also Read | Panipat Box Office Collections After One Week Of Release; The Film Fails To Accelerate

Also Read | Panipat Box Office Collection On Day 8; Faces Tough Competition From Pati Patni Aur Woh

 

 

